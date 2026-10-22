Netanyahu dials PM Modi, extends invitation to light Israel’s Independence Day Torch

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu noted that PM Modi expressed gratitude for the invitation, underscoring the deep counterterrorism cooperation bridging India and Israel.

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Linkedin https://www.india.com/news/world/netanyahu-extends-invitation-to-light-israel-independence-day-torch-to-pm-modi-pilot-smit-machchhar-8538254/ Copy

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu called PM Narendra Modi. File image/PTI

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu held a conversation with his Indian counterpart, Narendra Modi, and invited him to take part in Israel’s Independence Day celebrations with Indian pilot Smit Machchhar, whom he described as heroic, honouring the captain for his role in preventing a recent crash attempt aboard a Dubai-Tel Aviv flight.

In a post on Instagram, Netanyahu said Modi thanked him for the invitation and highlighted the close counterterrorism cooperation between the two countries.

Read more: Israeli president Isaac Herzog invites Indian pilot Smit Machchhar to receive civilian heroism award

Also Read | ‘My salute’: Netanyahu hails Indian pilot Smit Machchhar for his ‘extraordinary bravery’ for saving lives on Flydubai flight

“I talked to my friend, Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi, and invited him to hold a beacon along with the heroic Indian pilot of the country’s Independence Day Israel. Modi thanked me for the invitation and said that on the ground and in the air, India and Israel are fighting terror together. He expressed his appreciation for the brave and long-standing relationship between us,” Netanyahu wrote.

שוחחתי עם חברי, ראש ממשלת הודו נרנדרה מודי, והזמנתי אותו להשיא משואה יחד עם הטייס ההודי הגיבור ביום העצמאות של מדינת ישראל. מודי הודה לי על ההזמנה ואמר כי על הקרקע ובאוויר, הודו וישראל נלחמות יחד בטרור. הוא הביע את הערכתו לקשר האמיץ ורב השנים בינינו. — Benjamin Netanyahu – בנימין נתניהו (@netanyahu) October 22, 2026

In a post on X, Modi said the two leaders reviewed the sustained momentum in bilateral ties and reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening the partnership. Taking to X he wrote, “Received a phone call from Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. We reviewed the sustained momentum in our bilateral ties and reaffirmed our commitment to further strengthening our partnership.”

Received a phone call from Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. We reviewed the sustained momentum in our bilateral ties and reaffirmed our commitment to further strengthening our partnership. We also exchanged views on recent developments in West Asia and underscored the urgent need to restore peace and stability in the region. @netanyahu — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 22, 2026

Why is Smit Machchhar being honoured?

In a display of extraordinary courage, Flydubai Captain Smit Machchhar, a Gujarat native, prevented a major tragedy in late September after being violently assaulted in the cockpit by his Omani co-pilot. Even while bleeding and struggling to regain control as the jet went into a steep dive, Machchhar managed to open the security door, enabling the crew to intervene and restrain the co-pilot before making an emergency landing in Saudi Arabia.

Also Read | Iran issues major threat to Israeli PM, says ‘will send Netanyahu to hell’, warns of severe confrontation

Modi state visit to Israel

Prime Minister Modi had made a state visit to Israel from February 25 to 26. The two leaders had then agreed and decided to elevate the Strategic Partnership to a new level, ‘A Special Strategic Partnership for Peace, Innovation and Prosperity’.

Modi had then said that India’s security interest was linked to peace and stability in the Middle East, adding that New Delhi fully supported the Gaza Peace Initiative. They also had telephonic talks during the US-Iran and Iran conflict.