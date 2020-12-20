Tel Aviv: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Saturday kick-starting the vaccination process in the country by becoming the first to receive the COVID-19 vaccine in Israel. Also Read - US President-elect Joe Biden & Wife Jill to Receive Covid-19 Vaccine on Monday

PM Netanyahu hailed the start of the vaccination process in the country as the "very great day" for Israel.

Speaking at Sheba Medical Center in Ramat Gan, where he was the first Israeli to receive the vaccine, Netanyahu pledged that millions of doses will arrive by the end of the month and urged all Israelis to be vaccinated.

“I asked to be first to be vaccinated, along with Health Minister Yuli Edelstein, to serve as a personal example and encourage you to get vaccinated,” he said before receiving the vaccine.

The doctor administering the vaccine showed off the vial holding the dose to the cameras before handing it to a nurse to be prepared.”

A small injection for a man and a giant step for the health of us all,” Netanyahu said after receiving the vaccine. He wished “every success” for the vaccination drive, and urged all Israelis to “go get vaccinated.”

Health Minister Yuli Edelstein got vaccinated after him.

Israel has so far reported over 3.72 lakh Covid-19 cases. The death toll in the country is at 3,070.

The Israeli government has started the vaccination process with some 4 million doses of the just-approved vaccine from Pfizer-BioNTech.

The United States, Britain, Russia and other developed countries have already begun administering vaccines to health-care workers, the elderly and other priority groups. Other nations are receiving shipments now.

(With inputs from ANI)