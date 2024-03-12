Netanyahu Takes Responsible For Killing Hamas’ Deputy Chairman ‘No. 4’ In Lebanon; Says ‘3, 2, 1 Are On The Way’

"We have killed number four in Hamas," Netanyahu said, adding "Three, two, and one are on the way (to be killed). They are all dead men, we will reach them all."

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has confirmed that the Israeli army was responsibility for the controversial killing of Saleh al-Arouri, Hamas’ deputy chairman, in a cross-border airstrike in Lebanon. The assassination of Arouri, which occurred in January, sparked widespread criticism from Lebanon and other regional countries. Despite the backlash, Israel had not officially acknowledged the operation until now, , Xinhua news agency reported. Netanyahu boldly declared in a video statement that they had successfully eliminated the ‘number four in Hamas,’ referring to Arouri, and ominously hinted at the imminent demise of other key Hamas figures.

He once again vowed to pursue ‘total victory’ over Hamas, signaling a relentless pursuit of the militant group. This revelation comes amidst reports from Israel’s Kan TV news suggesting a possible airstrike targeting Marwan Issa, Hamas’ deputy military commander in Gaza and the third-ranking member in the Hamas hierarchy.

The airstrike, reportedly carried out in the Al-Nusseirat refugee camp in central Gaza, resulted in the deaths of five militants and injuries to ten others. The ongoing series of targeted strikes against Hamas leadership underscores Israel’s uncompromising stance against the militant organization.

Netanyahu’s unapologetic tone and determination to eliminate key Hamas figures highlight Israel’s commitment to enhancing its security and combating threats posed by Hamas. The recent developments have further intensified tensions in the region, with Hamas likely to retaliate against Israel’s aggressive military actions.

Israel’s strategic approach to neutralize Hamas leadership reflects a calculated effort to weaken the group’s operational capabilities and maintain a strong deterrent posture in the face of persistent security challenges.

