Netanyahu to meet Donald Trump: Energy, deregulation, Iran missiles high on agenda

Washington DC: White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt on Tuesday informed that President Donald Trump will meet with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Wednesday.

Washington DC: White House on Tuesday (local time) informed that United States President Donald Trump is going to meet Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Wednesday. The announcement came amid Washington and Iran peace talks. White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt informed that the crucial meeting mainly focuses on issues such as energy and deregulation. The Israel PM also seeks to request US to adopt a stringent stance on Tehran’s ballistic missile programme in the next round of talks.

