New Delhi: Amid the ongoing conflict between India and Ukraine, several global brands including Apple, TikTok have suspended most of their services in Moscow as a sign of solidarity with Ukrainians. The economic blowback that Russia has faced in the wake of its decision to go to war with Ukraine has been intense. Not only is the country grappling with extensive sanctions, but many corporations and organisations have pulled out of Russia. Companies like Microsoft, Apple and Dell have announced that they have suspended sales in the country, while Ikea has closed stores and Nike has said it will no longer fulfill online orders. On the entertainment front, all of the major studios have announced they will stop releasing their films in Russia.Also Read - Indian Rupee Falls To Lifetime Low Of 76.98 Per Dollar Amidst Russia Ukraine War

Take a look at the list of companies that have suspended operations in Russia:-

Tiktok: TikTok said Russian users of its popular social media app would no longer be able to post new videos or livestreams and they also wouldn’t be able to see videos shared from elsewhere in the world. “In light of Russia’s new ‘fake news’ law, we have no choice but to suspend live streaming and new content to our video service while we review the safety implications of this law,” TikTok said in a statement on Twitter. “Our in-app messaging service will not be affected.” TikTok spokesperson Hilary McQuaide said the TikTok app in Russia now appears in “view-only” mode and won’t let people post or see new videos or livestreams. They can still see older videos, but not if they came from outside the country, she said. Also Read - Brent Crude Oil Nears $140, May Soon Breach 2008 Levels

Netflix: Joining the bandwagon, Netflix also suspended its services in Russia due to the “circumstances on the ground”, a company spokesperson said. Earlier last week, the streaming giant had announced that it would pause all future projects and acquisitions from Russia. Netflix had four Russian originals in the works, including a crime thriller series directed by Dasha Zhuk, which was shooting and has since been put on hold. Netflix also recently refused to carry 20 Russian free-to-air propaganda channels that it was required to host under Russian law. Now, the company is taking an additional step in shutting down its service entirely. “Given the circumstances on the ground, we have decided to suspend our service in Russia,” a spokesperson for Netflix said. Also Read - Gold Rate Today: Gold Prices Near Rs 53,000. Check Latest Gold Rates In Your City On March 7, 2022 Here American Express, Visa, Mastercard: US credit card companies Visa, Mastercard, and American Express have also vowed to cut service in Russia. In a statement, American Express said,”In light of Russia’s ongoing, unjustified attack on the people of Ukraine, American Express is suspending all operations in Russia. As a result, globally issued American Express cards will no longer work at merchants or ATMs in Russia. Additionally, cards issued locally in Russia by Russian banks will no longer work outside of the country on the American Express global network. We are also suspending all business operations in Belarus. This is in addition to the previous steps we have taken, which include halting our relationships with banks in Russia impacted by the US and international government sanctions.”

Samsung: South Korea’s Samsung Electronics, a leading supplier of both smartphones and computer chips, said it would halt product shipments to the country, joining other big tech companies.

Apple: After restricting Apple Pay services in Russia, the tech giant has decided to suspend all its product sales in Russia. “We are deeply concerned about the Russian invasion of Ukraine and stand with all of the people who are suffering as a result of the violence. We are supporting humanitarian efforts, providing aid for the unfolding refugee crisis, and doing all we can to support our teams in the region”, said Apple’s official statement.

Microsoft: Similarly, Microsoft too suspended new sales in Russia. “Like the rest of the world, we are horrified, angered and saddened by the images and news coming from the war in Ukraine and condemn this unjustified, unprovoked and unlawful invasion by Russia. We are announcing today that we will suspend all new sales of Microsoft products and services in Russia. In addition, we are coordinating closely and working in lockstep with the governments of the United States, the European Union and the United Kingdom, and we are stopping many aspects of our business in Russia in compliance with governmental sanctions decisions. We believe we are most effective in aiding Ukraine when we take concrete steps in coordination with the decisions being made by these governments and we will take additional steps as this situation continues to evolve”, the statement issued by the company read.

H&M: Swedish clothing company Hennes & Mauritz AB also suspended its sales in the country. “H&M Group is deeply concerned about the tragic developments in Ukraine and stands with all the people who are suffering. H&M Group has decided to temporarily pause all sales in Russia,” the company said in a statement on Wednesday.

Adidas: German sportswear company Adidas (ADSGn.DE) suspended its partnership with the Russian Football Union (RFS) with immediate effect. The company’s decision comes after UEFA banned all Russian football clubs from its competitions.

Besides, multiple news outlets have also said they would pause their work inside Russia to evaluate the situation. Russian authorities have repeatedly and falsely decried reports of Russian military setbacks or civilian deaths in Ukraine as “fake” news. State media outlets refer to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine as a “special military operation” rather than a war or an invasion.