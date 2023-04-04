Home

News

World

Netherlands Train Accident: Several ‘Seriously Injured’ As 2 Trains Crash, Derail

Netherlands Train Accident: Several ‘Seriously Injured’ As 2 Trains Crash, Derail

The front carriage of the passenger train derailed after and ploughed into a field, ANP news agency said. The second carriage was on its side and a fire broke out in the rear carriage, its said.

Several people were 'seriously injured' and a fire broke out after a passenger train carrying at least 50 people derailed following a collision with a freight train in the Netherlands

Amstrdam: Several people were ‘seriously injured’ and a fire broke out after a passenger train carrying at least 50 people derailed following a collision with a freight train in the Netherlands, reports Reuters citing local emergency services.

The front carriage of the passenger train derailed after and ploughed into a field, ANP news agency said. The second carriage was on its side and a fire broke out in the rear carriage, its said.

You may like to read

Rescue teams were at the scene of the accident near Voorschoten, a village between The Hague and Amsterdam, a notice from the local emergency services said.

Dutch Railways (NS) said in a tweet that trains between Leiden and parts of The Hague were cancelled due to the accident.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest World News on India.com.