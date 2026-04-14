Home

News

Never ever: Irans BIG statement on negotiating with US amid rising tensions

‘Never ever’: Iran’s BIG statement on negotiating with US amid rising tensions

The special representative of Iran's supreme leader in India mentioned, "I'm very thankful to all my dear brothers and sisters in India." Scroll down to read his statement about negotiating with the US.

(Image: ANI)

US-Iran Conflict: The tensions between Iran and the United States are constantly escalating. In light of these developments, a representative of Iran’s Supreme Leader in India, named Dr Abdul Majid Hakeem Ilahi, has mentioned that the US was earlier saying to open the Strait of Hormuz, and “at the same time they are going to block the Strait of Hormuz.” He described the situation as paradoxical. He stated these points in an interview with ANI and also extended his acknowledgement to India.

Who is Dr Abdul Majid Hakeem Ilahi?

Abdul Majid Hakeem Ilahi is the special representative of Iran’s supreme leader in India. After the death of the former supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, he called the leader a spiritual father.

What did he say about the US?

Dr Abdul Majid Hakeem Ilahi told ANI, “I don’t know what they want to do because they want, they say that the Strait of Hormuz should be open and at the same time they are going to blockage around the Strait of Hormuz. It is paradoxical things.”

#WATCH | Delhi | On US President Donald Trump’s statement that Iran wants to negotiate, Dr Abdul Majid Hakeem Ilahi, representative of Iran’s Supreme Leader in India, says in an interview with ANI, “Never ever. Iran doesn’t want to negotiate with them at this moment because they… pic.twitter.com/VKA2zda4dP — ANI (@ANI) March 14, 2026

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

He stated that Iran doesn’t want to negotiate with Trump, as the US started the war.

Abdul Majid Hakeem Ilahi lauds India

Dr Abdul Majid Hakeem Ilahi appreciated India and said, “I’m very thankful to all my dear brothers and sisters in India. I am affected by their emotions, their feelings.”

He added that wherever one goes in India, people can find kindness, honesty, dignity, humanity, and loyalty, “I can say I cannot get such emotion and such virtues in any other nation. And I’m thankful to all of them,” said Ilahi.

US-Iran Conflict

The conflict between India and the United States began at the end of February, which led to the death of the former supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. Later, Mojtaba Khamenei was declared as the new supreme leader.

During these sensitive times, Strait of Hormuz emerged as a sensitive region as almost 20 per cent of global oil imports happen through this region.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest World News on India.com.