New Delhi:China never provoked any war or conflict and never occupied an inch of other country’s territory’, said Hua Chunying, Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson, a day after India thwarted PLA troops’ attempt to transgress in Ladakh.  She asserted that Chinese troops never crossed the line and perhaps there are some communication issues.
“I think both sides should stick to facts and have goodwill in maintaining the bilateral relations & take concrete measures to safeguard peace, tranquillity along the border”, she added.
Her statement comes a day after the Indian Army said that on the intervening night of August 29 and August 30, 2020, PLA troops violated the previous consensus agreed in military and diplomatic engagements during the ongoing standoff in eastern Ladakh and carried out provocative military movements to change the status quo. Also Read - India-China Faceoff: Special Frontier Force Officer On Recce At LAC Killed In Mine Blast

“Indian troops pre-empted this PLA activity on the southern bank of Pangong lake, and undertook measures to strengthen our positions and thwart Chinese intentions to unilaterally change facts on the ground,” the force said. Also Read - Fresh Standoff in Ladakh: China Threatens to Escalate Border Tensions With India

The Indian Army also stated that they are committed to maintaining peace and tranquillity through dialogue, but are also equally determined to protect India’s territorial integrity. Also Read - India Thwarts China's Attempt to Transgress Near Pangong Tso Lake; Meeting in Progress at Chushul

Meanwhile, the third round of talks between the Indian and Chinese militaries are underway at Chushul to resolve the fresh skirmishes at Pangong Lake in Eastern Ladakh. “A Brigade Commander-level talk started at 10 a.m. in Chushul on the Indian side,” said a source.