New Delhi: ‘ China never provoked any war or conflict and never occupied an inch of other country’s territory’, said Hua Chunying, Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson, a day after India thwarted PLA troops’ attempt to transgress in Ladakh. She asserted that Chinese troops never crossed the line and perhaps there are some communication issues. “I think both sides should stick to facts and have goodwill in maintaining the bilateral relations & take concrete measures to safeguard peace, tranquillity along the border”, she added.

Meanwhile, the third round of talks between the Indian and Chinese militaries are underway at Chushul to resolve the fresh skirmishes at Pangong Lake in Eastern Ladakh. “A Brigade Commander-level talk started at 10 a.m. in Chushul on the Indian side,” said a source.