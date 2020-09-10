New Delhi: United States President Donald Trump on Wednesday admitted to downplaying coronavirus threat in the worst-hit country to ‘reduce panic’, not to mislead people. Also Read - Aftab Shivdasani Tests Positive For COVID-19, Requests Those Who Came in Contact With Him to Get Tested

The US President had to face the music when he was confronted by a reporter at the White House over his confession earlier about "playing it down" with regard to the pandemic and its severity in the country.

"I'm a cheerleader for this country… I don't want to create panic as you say. Certainly, I'm not going to drive this country or the world into a frenzy. I think as you said, in order to reduce panic, perhaps it is so. I don't want people to be frightened. We want to show confidence and strength as a nation," Trump said at the White House.

“The last thing you want to do is to create panic,” he went on to say, “It (the virus) was sent by China – it should’ve never happened. This was a disgusting, terrible situation that was foisted upon us.”

Subsequently, the White House issued an official statement and reinstated that the US President “never intentionally misled public about coronavirus but that he wanted to avoid panic when speaking about it publicly”.

Trump’s comments refer to an interview he gave to journalist Bob Woodward for his upcoming book ‘Rage’ where he said that he “always wanted to play it down” even as he knew it was more serious than the flu.

As of Wednesday evening, the US has recorded a total of 6,350,475 cases of COVID-19 and 190,447 deaths.

In what came as a surprise to most, Trump has been nominated for the 2021 Nobel Peace Prize for the ‘historic peace agreement’ between Israel and the United Arab Emirates.

The nomination letter to the Nobel Committee, by Christian Tybring-Gjedde, a right-wing anti-immigration politician, cited Trump’s “key role in facilitating contact between conflicting parties… such as the Kashmir border dispute between India and Pakistan, and the conflict between North and South Korea.”