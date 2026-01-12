Home

Who is the new Acting President of Venezuela? US President Trump shares surprising post on social media

US President Donald Trump has declared himself the 'Acting President of Venezuela'. Scroll down to know more.

US vs Venezuela: In a significant global development amid US’s attack on South America country of Venezuela, US President Donald Trump has shared a photo which seems to be of an edited Wikipedia page photo showing him as the ‘Acting President of Venezuela’. For those unversed, the US, led by President Trump attacked Venezuela, capturing the Venezulean President Nicolas Maduro and his family on the 3rd of January, 2026. Here are are all the details you need to know regarding what the US President has said on being the ‘Acting President of Venezuela’.

Who is the new ‘Acting President of Venezuela’?

In a post that is going viral, the US President is being called the ‘Acting President of Venezuela’. Notably, the post also mentions his actual official posts — the 45th and 47th President of the United States. This comes against the backdrop of Trump’s remarks that the United States is “working along really well” with Venezuela’s leadership, pointing to oil shipments, a report by

“Venezuela is really working out well. We’re working along really well with the leadership, and we’ll see how it all works out,” Trump told reporters aboard Air Force One when asked about the relationship with the new leadership in Caracas after the US raid that deposed Nicolas Maduro as Venezuela’s leader.

Notably, US President Trump disclosed that Venezuela had asked the US to accept a major oil shipment.

“She asked us, can we take 50 million barrels of oil? And I said, yes we can,” Trump has said.

“I hear Tuesday or Wednesday. I look forward to that,” he said. Trump said oil companies had shown strong interest in Venezuela, though he criticised ExxonMobil. “I didn’t like Exxon’s response,” he added.

