Washington: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday met US President Joe Biden at the White House in his first bilateral meeting with the US President. During the meeting, Biden told PM Modi that he is glad to receive him at White House.

"I have known you for a long time. I am glad that you have come back to the White House. You are well aware of our history. Our relationship has always been good," the US President said to PM Modi.

He also added, "We begin a new chapter in Indo – US relationships. Four million Indian Americans everyday making America stronger."

While the two leaders have met earlier when Biden was the Vice President of the country, this is for the first time that Biden is meeting Modi after he became the 46th president of the US in January.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Joe Biden hold bilateral meeting at the Oval Office in the White House pic.twitter.com/Un2LyTCorR — ANI (@ANI) September 24, 2021

Both Biden and Prime Minister Modi have spoken over the phone multiple times and have attended a few virtual summits, including that of the Quad in March hosted by the US president. The last telephone conversation between them took place on April 26.

“This morning I’m hosting Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the White House for a bilateral meeting. I look forward to strengthening the deep ties between our two nations, working to uphold a free and open Indo-Pacific, and tackling everything from COVID-19 to climate change,” President Biden tweeted just ahead of the meeting.

PM Modi, who is visiting the US for the 7th time after assuming office in 2014, had said his visit would be an occasion to strengthen the Indo-US Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership and exchange views on regional and global issues of mutual interest with President Biden.

Among the issues also include discussion about new areas of cooperation, said a senior administration official on the eve of the India-US bilateral summit.

Following the bilateral summit, Biden in the afternoon would welcome Modi again at the White House for the first-ever in-person Quad summit. Prime Minister Scott Morrison of Australia and Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga of Japan will also attend the summit.

The Summit provides an opportunity to take stock of the outcomes of the Quad leaders’ Virtual Summit in March this year and identify priorities for future engagements based on our shared vision for the Indo-Pacific region, the administration official said.