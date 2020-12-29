Berlin: The new coronavirus strain discovered in the UK earlier in December was seemingly present in Germany before that since November, reported German national daily Die Welt on Monday. Also Read - 6 UK Returnees Test Positive For New Coronavirus Strain in India

Researchers at Hannover Medical School detected the new coronavirus variant in samples of an elderly patient who contracted the virus around November and later died, the newspaper said. Also Read - Has New Coronavirus Strain Entered Mumbai? Test Report of 11 Suspects Expected This Week

However, Germany reported its first known case of the new COVID-19 strain on Thursday in a woman who flew in from Britain, according to the health ministry of the south-western state of Baden-Wurttemberg. Also Read - Tamil Nadu Tests 13 People For New Mutant Coronavirus Strain; CM Urges to Compulsorily Wear Face Mask

(With inputs from ANI/Xinhua)