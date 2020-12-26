Geneva [Switzerland]: The new coronavirus strain which was detected in the UK has been now detected in as many as eight European countries, said the regional director of WHO Europe. Hans Kluge, WHO’s Regional Director for Europe said that the World Health Organisation (WHO) is continuing to monitor the situation. Also Read - New Coronavirus Strain: COVID Has 2 Mutations Per Month, No Need to Panic, Says AIIMS Director Guleria Has to Say

While stressing on the need to boost the protective measures, he said the new COVID-19 strain seems to be spreading among younger age groups, unlike the previous strains. Also Read - Telangana: 9 More UK Returnees Test Positive, Samples Sent to Check For New Coronavirus Strain

“8 countries in the @WHO_Europe region have now identified the new COVID-19 variant VOC-202012/01. It is vital to strengthen existing protective measures: distancing/masks/staying in core support bubbles. WHO is continuing to monitor and will provide updates,” Hans Kluge tweeted. Also Read - No Evidence: South Africa Rejects Claim Its Coronavirus Strain More Dangerous Than UK Variant

“The variant also seems to be spreading among younger age groups, unlike previous strains. Vigilance is important while research is ongoing to define its impact,” Kluge said in a subsequent tweet.

Last week, the new strain of the coronavirus was first detected in the United Kingdom. As per the experts, this type of infection is more transmissible than other SARS-CoV-2 variants. Following the arrival of the new strain, several countries introduced new travel restrictions.

(With ANI inputs)