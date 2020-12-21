COVID-19 New Strain: The novel coronavirus, which has claimed millions of lives across the world within a year, has undergone many mutations over the year. However, the appearance of the new variant in the United Kingdom has raised alarm in the country. Also Read - New Coronavirus Strain: 50% Indians Want Ban on Flights From UK, South Africa; Will Modi Govt Listen?

The new strain is named VUI-202012/01 (the first "Variant Under Investigation" in December 2020), also known as lineage B.1.1.7, and is defined by a set of 17 changes or mutations. Changes in this part of spike protein may, in theory, result in the virus becoming more infectious and spreading more easily between people.

As the world awaits an effective COVID vaccine, the discovery of the new variant of coronavirus has posed several questions — Is there an increased health risk? Will it have any impact on the vaccine or the treatment? Can a vaccine stop coronavirus new strain?

Here’s everything you need to know about the impact of new COVID-19 variant that has alerted authorities in the UK.

According to a BBC report, three factors are causing concern over the new variant of COVID-19:

It is said to spread faster than the other versions – 70 per cent more infectious.

It is the most common version of the virus in the UK.

There have been changes to the spike protein of the virus, which plays a key role in unlocking the doorway to the body’s cells.

So what is a mutation?

A mutation is a change in an organism’s genetic material. When a virus makes millions of copies of itself and moves from host to host, not every copy is identical. These small mutations accumulate as the virus is passed on – and copied again and again.

It is normal for viruses to mutate all the time. Most of the new variants die out, but there are times when they spread without altering the virus’s behaviour. Rarely, they trigger dramatic changes.

How dangerous is the new COVID variant?

The UK announced last week that a new strain of COVID-19 has been identified that can spread more quickly and urgent work is underway to confirm that it does not cause a higher mortality rate. US Health Secretary Matt Hancock also warned suggesting that parts of England will be stuck in the new higher tier of COVID-19 restrictions until a vaccine is rolled out.

According to Reuters, the new variant is thought to have first occurred in mid-September in London or Kent, in the southeast of England.

UK analysis suggests that the new strain may be up to 70 per cent more transmissible than the old variant. However, there is no evidence to prove that it is more lethal or causes more severe illness.

As per a report in the Guardian, Ewan Birney, deputy director-general of the European Molecular Biology Laboratory and joint director of its European Bioinformatics Institute in Cambridge, said, “If the new variant was going to have a big impact on disease severity, we would have seen that by now.”

Can a vaccine stop the new strain?

There is no evidence suggesting vaccines will be any less effective against the new variant, UK PM Boris Johnson said. Meanwhile, Britain’s Chief Scientific Adviser Patrick Vallance said COVID-19 vaccines appeared to be adequate in generating an immune response to the variant of the coronavirus.

Experts have not found any reason to suggest that the new mutation would affect the vaccination yet.

Dr Jeremy Farrar, Director of Wellcome Trust, agrees but issues a caution. He said, “At the moment, there is no indication that this new strain would evade treatments and vaccines. However, the mutation is a reminder of the power of the virus to adapt and that cannot be ruled out in the future.”

