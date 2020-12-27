Tokyo: Japan has decided to suspend the entry for foreigners in the country starting Monday to contain the spread of the new coronavirus strain which was first detected in the UK. Also Read - No Need to Change Existing Treatment Protocol: Covid Task Force Readies Plan to Detect, Contain New Coronavirus Strain

Japan registered first cases of the new coronavirus strain on Friday. The country is also seeing record daily infections of COVID-19 for the fourth day on end.

Kyodo news agency stressed that all Japanese nationals would be obliged to submit negative COVID-19 test results received within 72 hours before their departure from any country that had confirmed cases of the mutant virus. Moreover, passengers would have to pass another COVID-19 test upon their arrival in Japan.

The government added that the entry ban would not apply to the businessmen and students from 10 countries, including Thailand, Vietnam, South Korea and Taiwan, with which Japan had reached an agreement regarding the issue.

The media also said that the Japanese government has decided to suspend the issuance of new visas from Monday.

Last week, the UK announced that a new coronavirus strain was detected in the country, with the new variant 70 per cent more transmissible than other SARS-CoV-2 variants. After the news emerged, many countries suspended travel to and from the UK.

However, there is no evidence that the new strain is more pathogenic. The cases of the new variant of the virus have been reported by several countries, including Denmark, Singapore, Canada and Spain.

On Thursday, Japan refused entries from the United Kingdom to everyone, except for Japanese citizens and foreign long-term residents due to risks associated with the discovery of the new coronavirus strain.

(With ANI inputs)