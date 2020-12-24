New Delhi: While we struggle to come to grips with the new strain of Coronavirus which has been detected in the UK few days ago, another variant of the virus has surfaced, potentially ‘more infectious’ and ‘more transmissible’ than the former and with links to south Africa. Also Read - Coronavirus: India Records 24,712 New COVID-19 Cases, 29,791 Recoveries In Last 24 Hours

Here's all you need to know about the South African variant:

1) The United Kingdom has detected two cases of another "more transmissible" variant of coronavirus, said health secretary Matt Hancock said on Wednesday.

2) The contact of both the patients has been traced to South Africa.

3) South Africa had earlier reported to having detected a new strain of Coronavirus in the country. The country has attributed the recent surge in its coronavirus caseload to the new variant of Coronavirus.

4) This new variant is highly concerning because it is yet more transmissible and it appears to have mutated further than the new variant that has been discovered in the UK,” Hancock had said.

5) The South African government has named the new variant of the SARS-COV-2 Virus as 501.

We have convened this public briefing today to announce that a variant of the SARS-COV-2 Virus- currently termed 501.V2 Variant has been identified by our genomics scientists here in South Africa.#SARSCOV2MediaBriefing — Dr Zweli Mkhize (@DrZweliMkhize) December 18, 2020

6) A large proportion of younger patients with co-morbidities is being infected with this new strain of Coronavirus.

“Clinicians have been providing anecdotal evidence of a shift in the clinical epidemiological picture- in particular noting that they are seeing a larger proportion of younger patients with no co-morbidities presenting with critical illness,” Zweli Mkhize said.

7) Many European countries such as Britain, Germany, Switzerland have banned flights from South Africa in the wake of new strain being detected in the country.

8) South African scientists are studying if the vaccines against COVID-19 will also offer protection against the new strain.

9) South Africa’s 7-day rolling average of daily new cases has more than doubled over the past few weeks, from 6.47 new cases per 100,000 people on December 6 to 14.68 new cases per 100,000 people on December 20. The number of deaths has also increased with the 7-day rolling average of daily deaths in South Africa rising from 0.18 deaths per 100,000 people on December 6 to 0.34 deaths per 100,000 people on December 20.

10) South Africa may see “many more cases” in the new wave than it experienced in the first surge of the disease, authorities fear.