New Delhi: A new Covid variant – B.1.1.529 – has raised alarms after scientists reported high number of spike mutations that might lead to the virus being more resistant to vaccines, increased transmissibility and lead to more severe symptoms.

Advisers to the World Health Organization held a special session on Friday to flesh out information about the worrying new variant of the coronavirus that has emerged in South Africa, though a top expert said its impact on COVID-19 vaccines may not be known for weeks, reported news agency AP. Also Read - New Covid Variant in South Africa With Highest Mutations So Far a Serious Concern: WHO

The World Health Organization has called for caution in the initial stages of dealing with this variant; more research needs to be conducted to understand how B.1.1.529 behaves, the global health body said. WHO has also underlined the importance of ensuring complete vaccination against Covid. Also Read - South Africa Detects New Covid-19 Variant With Multiple Mutations | Details

Top 10 points you need to know about the new Covid variant:

B.1.1.529, detected in South Africa is mainly affecting people in the under 25 age group, among whom the vaccination rate against the virus is only 26 per cent, according to health officials. The new variant is believed to have 50 mutations overall, including more than 30 on the spike protein alone. The spike protein is the target of most current COVID-19 vaccines and is what the virus uses to unlock access to our body’s cells. Researchers are still trying to confirm whether this makes it more transmissible or lethal than earlier variants. There are 10 mutations on the receptor binding domain part of the variant as well, compared to two for the Delta variant. The Delta Plus that mutated from the latter was characterised by the K417N mutation on the spike protein; this has been linked to immune escape, but it is unclear if this is among the mutations in B.1.1.529. There is speculation on the variant’s origin, but it may have evolved from a single patient. Francois Balloux, the Director of the London-based UCL Genetics Institute, has said it “likely evolved during a chronic infection of an immuno-compromised person, possibly in an untreated HIV/AIDS patient”. First identified in South Africa this week, the strain has spread to nearby countries, including Botswana, where fully vaccinated people have been infected. In South Africa over 100 cases have been linked to this variant, with four more in Botswana. Two cases have been detected in Hong Kong – where travellers (who got the Pfizer jab) from parts of southern Africa were isolated in separate rooms. Because the patients were in separate rooms, there is concern the variant may be airborne. Israel has said it has identified a case of a COVID-19 variant with a large number of mutations “in a person who returned from Malawi”, its health ministry was quoted by news agency AFP, adding that two more people had been placed in quarantine. On Thursday India called for rigorous screening of passengers from South Africa, Botswana and Hong Kong. “This variant… has serious public health implications in view of recently relaxed visa restrictions and opening of international travel,” the ministry said. The UK, France, Singapore and Israel have stopped flights from South Africa, Botswana and four other African nations. Germany and Italy have also banned most travel from South Africa, news agency AFP said. South Africa has criticised the UK’s decision as “rushed”.

(With inputs from agencies)