Beijing: Amid the latest outbreak of COVID-19 cases in China, a health official has informed that the rise in new coronavirus infections is expected to increase in the coming days and the areas affected by the epidemic may continue to expand. Addressing a media briefing in Beijing, Wu Liangyou, an official at the National Health Commission, said that the current outbreak in China is caused by the delta variant from overseas. The officials from the Commission have further stated that the outbreak would continue to worsen after spreading to 11 provinces in about a week.

Deputy Director of the NHC, Wu Liangyou said that the epidemiological investigations of the infections, discovered 106 out of 133 infections to be from tourism-related activities. According to the newspaper, the official said that the increase in the number of cases is going to increase as the screening continues. The official also urged the public to take the booster shots of the COVID-19 vaccines to reduce the risks of the resurgence of the cases, reported Global Times.

Following the country's latest delta outbreak, China has also locked down a county that has seen the most Covid-19 cases recently. According to a Bloomberg report, Ejin, the county in China's Inner Mongolia region has asked its 35,700 residents to stay home from Monday and warned of civil and criminal liabilities should anyone disobey the order, state broadcaster CCTV reported, citing a local government statement. The small county bordering Mongolia is the current outbreak's hotspot, home to nearly one-third of the more than 150 infections found over the past week in the mainland.

On Monday, China reported 38 Covid infections, half of which were found in Inner Mongolia. With dozens of new cases traced back to the northwest, Beijing has all but banned entry by people arriving from anyplace in the country that’s reported locally transmitted Covid cases. The capital has made it mandatory that the people who have to visit Beijing from these areas must provide a negative Covid test conducted no longer than two days earlier, and undergo two weeks of unspecified health monitoring.

Meanwhile, provinces with a handful of cases, including Beijing; Inner Mongolia, Gansu and Ningxia in the northwest; and Guizhou, in the southwest, have been banned from conducting cross-country travel tours. All train services around China related to tourism have also been halted, as the current outbreak has seen the virus spread quickly among tour groups.

The spread of the delta variant by travelers and tour groups is of particular concern ahead of the Winter Olympics in Beijing in February. Overseas spectators already are banned, and participants will have to stay in a bubble separating them from people outside.

Authorities in the capital said on Sunday people arriving from places with recent infections would need to show a negative virus test result and give regular health reports.