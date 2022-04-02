New Delhi: The World Health Organisation (WHO) warned of a new COVID-19 mutant of the Omicron variant which could be most transmissible. The new COVID mutant ‘XE’ is a hybrid strain of two Omicron subvariants.Also Read - As States Lift Restrictions, Experts Say Mask Mandate Must Continue as COVID Cases Not Gone Fully Yet

The WHO stated that this new COVID mutant strain XE as indicated by early studies showed that its growth rate advantage is 10 per cent as compared to BA.2.

The Omicron variant comprises four lineages including B.1.1.529, BA.1, BA.2 and BA.3.