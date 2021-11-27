Geneva: The advisory panel of the World Health Organization (WHO) on Friday declared COVID new variant B.1.1.529 to be a ‘variant of concern’ and named it as ‘Omicron’. The WHO has classified it as a highly transmissible virus and named it omicron under its Greek-letter system. Notably, the announcement from the United Nations health agency marks the first time in months that WHO has classified a COVID-19 variant as such.Also Read - New Covid Variant Threat: India Extends Travel Restrictions to THESE Countries. Full List Here

"Based on the evidence presented indicative of a detrimental change in Covid-19 epidemiology… the WHO has designated B.1.1.529 as a variant of concern, named Omicron," the UN health agency said in a statement.

In a statement, the WHO said the Technical Advisory Group on SARS-CoV-2 Virus Evolution (TAG-VE), an independent group of experts that periodically monitors and evaluates the evolution of SARS-CoV-2 and assesses if specific mutations and combinations of mutations alter the behaviour of the virus, was convened on November 26 to assess the SARS-CoV-2 variant B.1.1.529.

It must be noted that the B.1.1.529 variant was first reported to the WHO from South Africa on November 24. Later, the WHO pointed out that South Africa has witnessed increase in infections, coinciding with the detection of B.1.1.529 variant.

What WHO said on new COVID variant: