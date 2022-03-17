Coronavirus Latest Update: The World Health Organisation (WHO) has issued warning and asked various countries to stay vigilant after a spurt in COVID cases was witnessed in China and South Korea. On the other side, Israel has recorded two cases of a new variant, which is a combination of two sub-variants of the Omicron.Also Read - Uttar Pradesh Lifts COVID Restrictions; Allows Pools, Water Parks To Open | Check Guidelines Here

After many weeks of downfall, the surge in Covid cases was also seen in Hong Kong. While 30 million people have gone under lockdown in China and morgues have gone out of space in Hong Kong as the pandemic doesn’t appear to be heading towards its end. Also Read - Health Minister Directs High Alertness, Aggressive Genome Sequencing as Covid Cases Spike in Asia, Europe

Issuing warning, WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said the lack of visibility due to reduced testing meant “the cases we are seeing are just the tip of the iceberg.” “We call on all countries to remain vigilant,” he said, stressing “the pandemic is not over”. Also Read - West Bengal Government Relaxes Night Curfew On These Dates | Check Details Here

Maria Van Kerkhove, WHO’s technical lead on Covid-19, said the COVID surge came “despite a significant reduction in testing that’s occurring worldwide”. However, she highlighted that the Omicron variant was still spreading “at a very intense level around the world”.

New variant in Israel: In the meantime, Israel has recorded two cases of a new variant, which is a combination of two sub-variants of the Omicron. Moreover, the new wave of infections from the Omicron is moving towards the east of Europe as cases have doubled in Armenia, Azerbaijan, Belarus, Georgia, Russia and Ukraine, according to WHO data.

COVID cases surge in South Korea, China: In the past week, the COVID cases were seen rising in South Korea after China and Hong Kong. As per reports, South Korea has recorded a record of more than 600,000 coronavirus cases Thursday, with authorities saying the country was near the peak of an Omicron-fuelled infection wave.

According to WHO, South Korea leads the world in newly reported cases in the last seven days with 2,417,174 infections, followed by Vietnam with 1,776,045.