Home

News

New COVID variant Cicada detected in US and 22 countries; how dangerous is it? Key symptoms to watch

New COVID variant ‘Cicada’ detected in US and 22 countries; how dangerous is it? Key symptoms to watch

New COVID variant ‘Cicada’ has hit US and 22 countries. Know its name, symptom, and risk factor.

New COVID variant ‘Cicada’ detected in US and 22 countries; how dangerous is it? Key symptoms to watch

The deadly COVID-19 memories have never really faded, and now a new variant has sparked fresh concern. Amid growing COVID-style lockdown rumours due to the LPG crisis, a new strain has been detected, raising questions about a possible resurgence of the pandemic. It is to be noted that several countries have been affected by the ongoing US-Israel and Iran war. LPG supply has been disrupted, leading to the closure of several hotels and restaurants, and a price hike of petrol and diesel. Amid this situation, the possible resurgence of the pandemic feels scary.

What is the new ‘Cicada’ Covid variant and where was it first detected?

The new strain of the virus has been detected in around 22 nations globally, including the USA, and has been identified as having a very high number of mutations, thus garnering much public health attention globally, as per the recent surveillance reports, cited by IndiaToday. Researchers classified the strain as Covid-19 BA.3.2, which has been identified in just about half of the states in the USA, along with approximately 22 other countries.

The new strain of the COVID-19 virus has been informally referred to as “Cicada” after an insect that emerges from the ground after a long period. While COVID-19 has been brought under control through vaccinations, there are signs that the virus is once again becoming active. This variant was initially identified in South Africa in November 2024, but it remained undetected for a long time. Now, cases have started rising again in early 2026, which is why experts have given it the name “Cicada.”

How does this variant affect vaccine protection and immunity?

Preliminary analyses have indicated that almost 75 mutations are estimated to exist for the “Cicada” variant, which represents twice as many as earlier variants, such as JN.1, were capable of. Many of those mutations are on the virus’s spike protein, which allows it to enter human cells and the main target of antibodies produced from vaccinations or previous infections, reported IndiaToday.

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

Because the Cicada variant possesses a significantly higher number of mutations than previous variants, this variant may be better at evading immunity from vaccines or previous infections.

What are health experts saying about its severity and risk?

The spike protein is particularly critical for the mutated virus because it may affect virus transmissibility and the efficacy of immunity. Evidence from laboratory studies shows that BA.3.2 exhibits a greater amount of immune escape, which means that antibodies produced by individuals who have been vaccinated against or previously exposed to Covid-19 are less effective at neutralising BA.3.2 than they would have been had there been no mutations. Nevertheless, scientists believe there is still a need for more real-time data to fully determine the extent of the mutation’s impact on the COVID-19 virus.

Covid-like lockdown in India soon? PM Modi to interact with Chief Ministers today, to review preparedness

The BA.3.2 lineage was initially identified in November 2024 when it was found in a respiratory sample collected from South Africa. For months, there were a few instances of this lineage observed in genomic databases, and over the course of 2025 and early 2026, instances of this lineage continued to appear in surveillance systems across many regions.

The United States Department of Health and Human Services stated that this type of data may suggest that the BA.3.2 lineage was likely circulating at lower levels prior to the completion of routine genomic surveillance.

The BA.3.2 lineage descends directly from BA.3, which is part of the Omicron variant family. The early part of the Omicron wave, which lasted from late 2021 to early 2022, saw both the BA.1 and BA.2 variants circulating alongside the BA.3 variant.

Read More: Is Modi government planning to impose Covid-like lockdown? Hardeep Singh Puri clears air, says, ‘No such proposal…’

On June 27, 2025, the first BA.3.2 case in the United States was detected via a respiratory sample from a traveller arriving from the Netherlands at San Francisco International Airport. Other cases of BA.3.2 were detected when implementing sampling systems through various surveillance systems, including wastewater monitoring networks and the airport traveller screening programme.

Between December 2025 and January 2026, the first three confirmed patients with BA.3.2 were identified in the United States. According to the India Today report, all patients have recovered, and health authorities in the United States say there is currently no evidence that BA.3.2 causes more severe illness compared to previous variants.

What are the symptoms?

Fever or chills, Persistent cough, Fatigue, Headache and muscle pain, Runny nose or congestion, Loss of taste or smell, Nausea, vomiting, or diarrhoea, Shortness of breath are some of the symptoms. A severe sore throat is being reported as one of the most common signs.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest World News on India.com.