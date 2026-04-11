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New crisis in Hormuz: Iran wont be able to open the Strait even if it wanted to; The reason is explosive, quite literally

New crisis in Hormuz: Iran won’t be able to open the Strait even if it wanted to; The reason is ‘explosive’, quite literally

Approximately 20 percent of the world's oil and LNG supplies pass through this vital waterway.

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Tehran: Amidst the proposed US-Iran peace talks in Islamabad, a major revelation has surfaced regarding the Strait of Hormuz. According to US officials, Iran currently cannot fully reopen Hormuz, even if it desired to do so. This is because Iran is now unable to pinpoint the exact locations of the naval mines it had previously laid. According to a New York Times report, Iran had laid mines in Hormuz last month using small vessels during the period of conflict. However, this process was not entirely systematic. The locations of many mines were not recorded, and some have drifted away with the ocean currents. Consequently, removing them has now become a major technical challenge for Iran. In other words, until these mines are located, they will continue to pose a threat to shipping vessels.

A Dual Problem for Iran

According to inputs provided to the New York Times, Iran laid a large number of mines in Hormuz last month using small vessels during the conflict. This operation did not resemble a systematic military procedure. The locations of many mines were not documented, and some were deployed in a manner that allowed them to shift with the ocean currents. This is why Iran now faces a dual predicament: First, it does not itself know the exact whereabouts of all the mines. Second, even regarding the mines whose locations are known, Iran possesses limited technical capacity to remove them. This explains why Iran’s Deputy Foreign Minister, Majid Takht-Ravanchi, recently stated that Hormuz would be reopened “keeping technical limitations in mind.” US officials have confirmed that this statement is directly linked to the issue of the mines. However, the United Kingdom possesses the technology required to clear such mines and could potentially assist in this effort.

Significance of Strait of Hormuz

The Strait of Hormuz holds immense strategic importance in terms of global energy supplies. Approximately 20 percent of the world’s oil and LNG supplies pass through this vital waterway. Consequently, the laying of mines in this area has had an impact not merely regionally, but globally. Fluctuations in oil prices and a decline in shipping activity are direct results of this situation. According to reports, Iran has kept open a limited, secure corridor through which certain vessels are being permitted to pass. However, this passage is extremely narrow, and a vast portion of the surrounding area remains uncertain and fraught with risk. Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IEGC) has released maps of certain safe routes, yet these do not cover the entire Strait of Hormuz.

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