New Gurdwara Sahib With Better Amenities Opens Up In Leicester

The new structure will make room for the increasing number of worshippers.

The construction was carried out by the trustees of the Ramgarhia Board Leicester.

Gurdwara Sahib: A new gurdwara has opened its doors for up to 900 worshippers in Leicester thus bringing cheer to the Sikh community in the United Kingdom.

The Gurdwara Sahib, which has been built on a new 2.8-acre site in Hamilton, Leicester, was originally located on Meynell Road. The cost of its renovation is about 4.2 million-pound. The new structure will make room for the increasing number of worshippers.

The construction was carried out by the trustees of the Ramgarhia Board Leicester who borrowed 2.1 million pounds to part-fund the new building, says the Leicester Mercury which committed 800,000 pounds of its own money while the rest was donated by members of the Sikh community.

The gurdwara has classrooms for children to learn Punjabi, two main prayer halls, a library, and a langar dining hall, which can accommodate up to 600 people.

The car parking, which is currently under construction, will have space for up to 150 cars, coach parking, and cycle racks.

“The old gurdwara was a heavy vehicle garage that had been converted into a temple. For 51 years we lived there, but with the congregation increasing, that place was not suitable because of the lack of space, facilities and car park space — so we decided that we needed to move and we bought the land for the new site back in 2013,” said Inderjit Singh Panesar, the president of the gurdwara while talking to the Leicester Mercury.

The prayer halls have seats as well as lifts to support elderly worshippers and also a creche for new mothers.

(With IANS inputs)

