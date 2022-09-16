New Delhi: A new mass grave where reportedly over 440 bodies were buried near a recaptured northeastern city in Ukraine previously occupied by Russian forces. The grave was discovered close to Izium in the Kharkiv region by the Ukranian forces. The disturbing images of the mass burial have gone viral on social media as many slammed Russia for committing “atrocities”.Also Read - Ukraine President Zelenskyy's Car Meets With Accident On Way To Kyiv, Escapes Serious Injures

Sergei Bolvinov, a senior investigator for Ukrainian police in the eastern Kharkiv region, told British TV broadcaster Sky News that a pit containing more than 440 bodies was discovered near Izium after Kyiv’s forces swept in. He described the grave as “one of the largest burial sites in any one liberated city.” Some of the people buried in the pit were shot. Others died from artillery fire, mines or airstrikes. Many of the bodies have not been identified yet, Bolvinov said.

Mass Burial In Ukraine’s Izium – Pictures Go Viral

Mass graves have been discovered in liberated Izum. Reporters and journalists are coming there tomorrow to witness the atrocities committed by russians in Ukraine. The officials are saying that it is worse than Bucha and Irpin. pic.twitter.com/pgmzaiZPjd — Roman 🇺🇦 Sheremeta (@rshereme) September 15, 2022

🔴Izyum, Kharkiv: Mass burial site was discovered after liberation from months of Russian occupation. So far discovered 440 bodies.

Bucha again. Horrorhttps://t.co/7jUUlQpYVR#WARINUKRAINE #UKRAINEWAR #UKRAINERUSSIAWAR #UKRAINE pic.twitter.com/OSn7j4sJa3 — Free Army of Civilians in Ukraine*️⃣ (@FreeCiviliansUA) September 15, 2022

Friends, I ask to copy this message and share in all possible languages.#RussiaIsATerroristState #RussiaIsANaziState pic.twitter.com/nuyogeH2zB — Sofiya Fedyna (@ukrainesinger) September 15, 2022

A mass grave with over 500 bodies was discovered in recently liberated Izum. City was occupied by russians for over 6 month We’ve seen this in Bucha, Mariupol, Irpin and so many more cities are still under occupation #russiaisateroriststate#StandWithUkraine#RussianWarCrimes pic.twitter.com/LN9gknXgb5 — Lora (@OzhLora) September 15, 2022

Russia leaves death everywhere: Ukraine President Zelenskky

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has put the blame on Russia and drew a chilling comparison of the new mass graves to what was discovered in Bucha, on the outskirts of the capital Kyiv.

“There should be more information — clear, verified information — tomorrow,” Zelensky in a video address to the nation said over the discovery of new mass grave adding that journalists from around the world would be taken to the site on Friday (local time). “We want the world to know what is really happening and what the Russian occupation has led to,” he said.

“Bucha, Mariupol, now, unfortunately, Izium. … Russia leaves death everywhere. And it must be held accountable for it. The world must bring Russia to real responsibility for this war,” Zelenskyy said.

Notably, in the early stages of the late February invasion by Russian forces, hundreds of civilian residents were found dead on the street of Bucha, beside their homes, and in mass graves.