New Orleans: A shooting in the US city of New Orleans killed a 9-year-old boy and injured other two teenagers on Monday evening.

The incident took place in Seventh Ward of Pauger Street at around 5 p.m, Shaun Ferguson, superintendent from the New Orleans Police Department told reporters. The 9-year-old boy, identified as Devante Bryant, died on spot from a gunshot wound to the head.

His family, aghast at the tragedy, said that the kid was going to celebrate his 10th birthday at the end of this month.

Reports further confirmed that at least four people were shot in the firing and two more minors – a 15-year-old girl and a 13-year-old boy – were injured, both of whom were sent to the hospital and are said to be in stable conditions.

The motivation behind the shooting remains unclear and an investigation is underway, Ferguson said.

With IANS inputs