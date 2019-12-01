New Delhi: In a shocking incident, at least 11 people were injured in a shooting incident on Sunday that took place in New Orleans’ French Quarter. As per updates from the police, two of the victims are in critical condition.

The shocking incident happened at around 3 AM in New Orleans area which is considered as a tourist hub with many hotels nearby. The place attracts tourists from across the world.

However, no report of casualty has been reported so far in the incident. As per updates from the police, extra personnel have been deployed in the area as part of the security arrangement.

However, the New Orleans Police Department said on Twitter that no arrests had been made and investigations are underway.

(This is a breaking story, stay tuned for more updates.)