London: New photos have been released to mark the seventh birthday of Princess Charlotte, the second child of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, on Monday.Also Read - Prince William And Kate Lead Royals at Easter Sunday Church Service; Queen Absent

Two photos were posted on the Twitter handle Kensington Royal, which is the official account of Prince William and Kate Middleton, as well as their Instagram account. Also Read - Prince William: Commonwealth Links to Crown up to The People

The photos captured by the Duchess of Cambridge in Norfolk this weekend, show Princess Charlotte sitting among bluebells, a BBC report said. Also Read - Kate Middleton Wears The Sparkliest Gown in The History of Royal Fashion as She Attends World Premiere of 'No Time To Die' in London | See Pics

In one, she is seen hugging her pet cocker spaniel Orla.

Princess Charlotte, who is fourth in line to the throne, was born at the private maternity Lindo Wing of St Mary’s Hospital in Paddington, London, on this day in 2015.

She has two brothers, Prince George and Prince Louis.

Her birthday comes after Prince William and Kate marked their 11th wedding anniversary on April 29.

