New positive momentum in India-Canada ties as PM Modi speaks with Canada PM Mark Carney

PM Narendra Modi held a productive telephonic dialogue with Canadian PM Mark Carney to advance strategic partnerships in trade, energy and security.

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PM Modi with Canadian PM Mark Carney- File image

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a “warm and productive” telephonic discussion with Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney on Tuesday, October 13, 2026. In a strong boost to India-Canada ties after they were briefly hit during the tenure of former Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau Both leaders agreed to maintain positive momentum across the India-Canada Strategic Partnership, focusing on concrete outcomes in trade, energy, technology, security, and people-to-people ties. The high-level dialogue comes as Canadian Foreign Minister Anita Anand arrived in New Delhi to initiate bilateral meetings with External Affairs Minister Dr. S. Jaishankar.

What PM Modi said on conversation with Canadian PM Mark Carney?

“Had a warm and productive conversation with Prime Minister Mark Carney. We agreed to build on the positive momentum in India-Canada ties and work towards concrete outcomes across key areas of our Strategic Partnership, including trade, energy, technology, security and people-to-people ties,” Prime Minister Modi conveyed via a post on X.

“Together, India and Canada are contributing towards a more stable and prosperous world,” he added in the same post.

Had a warm and productive conversation with Prime Minister Mark Carney. We agreed to build on the positive momentum in India-Canada ties and work towards concrete outcomes across key areas of our Strategic Partnership, including trade, energy, technology, security and people-to-people ties. Together, India and Canada are contributing towards a more stable and prosperous world. @MarkJCarney — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 13, 2026

The conversation took place shortly after Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal interacted with Canada’s Minister of International Trade, Maninder Sidhu, to discuss advancing the India-Canada Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) negotiations.

Sharing highlights from the engagement, Goyal posted on X, “Discussed advancing the India-Canada Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) negotiations, with a focus on a balanced, mutually beneficial agreement that enhances market access & unlocks new trade and investment opportunities. Confident that the CEPA will provide fresh momentum to bilateral trade and strengthen our economic partnership for shared prosperity.”

Sidhu is leading Canada’s largest corporate delegation to visit India in three decades, featuring approximately 300 delegates set to examine joint ventures across pivotal sectors while both nations progress with CEPA negotiations, the report added.

Sidhu added that Canada was also advancing CEPA negotiations, aiming to secure broader market access and strengthen bilateral economic ties with New Delhi. India and Canada are working towards an agreement aimed at unlocking additional opportunities for businesses and workers.

(With inputs from agencies)