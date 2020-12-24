Beijing: China has banned all the flight to/fro United Kingdom following reports of the new strain of Coronavirus. “Given the exceptional nature of the virus mutation and its potential impact … China has suspended flights between China and the UK after full assessment,” AFP quoted Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said at a routine briefing as saying. Also Read - Days After Slowdown, Kerala Witnessing New Wave of Coronavirus as Cases Surge Again

The first case of Coronavirus was first reported from Chinese city of Wuhan in 2019. Since then, China has largely been able to contain the spread of Coronavirus infection within its country. Also Read - AUS vs IND 2020: Cricket Australia Declares Melbourne Cricket Ground as Standby Venue For Sydney Test Amid COVID-19 Outbreak

Earlier, a number of European countries had banned flights from the UK as the British government warned that the potent new strain of the virus was “out of control” and imposed a stringent new stay-at-home lockdown. Some of these countries include Italy, Belgium, Ireland and Austria. Also Read - Nagpur Man With UK Travel History Who Tested COVID Positive May Carry Mutant Virus