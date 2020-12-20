London: Several European countries have barred passenger flights from the UK in the wake of the discovery of a new fast-moving strain of novel coronavirus in the country. Austria, Belgium, Italy and the Netherlands have stopped travel from the UK on Sunday, and France and Germany are considering similar moves, according to reports. Also Read - New Strain of Coronavirus: Trains Full, Stations Packed, London Witnesses Exodus as People Flee Back Home Amid Tier 4 Restrictions

The development comes as millions of people in the UK began their first day of a newly-imposed lockdown even as Health Secretary, Matt Hancock, said the newly identified strain of was "out of control".

Belgium has suspended flight and Eurostar arrivals from Britain from midnight local time on Sunday. Belgian Prime Minister, Alexander De Croo, told a television channel that the ban would be in place for at least 24 hours.

The ban by the Netherlands, which came into effect from 6 a.m. local time on Sunday, would last till January 1.

Media reports suggested that Germany wants to ban all flights from the UK from midnight until January 6. Similarly, France is also considering suspending flights and trains from the UK.