Home

News

New twist in Khalistani supporter Gurpatwant Singh Pannun murder conspiracy case as Nikhil Gupta pleads guilty in US court

New twist in Khalistani supporter Gurpatwant Singh Pannun murder conspiracy case as Nikhil Gupta pleads guilty in US court

Nikhil Gupta entered his plea before US Magistrate Judge Sarah Netburn in Manhattan federal court.

US prosecutors have accused Nikhil Gupta of conspiring with an Indian official to assassinate Gurpatwant Singh Pannu.

New Delhi: Nikhil Gupta has pleaded guilty in a US court to plotting the murder of Gurpatwant Singh Pannun. Nikhil Gupta, accused of plotting the failed assassination of Pannun in New York City, pleaded guilty to three criminal charges in Manhattan federal court. Nikhil admitted the charges in court on Friday, 13 February 2026. There was no immediate comment from Nikhil Gupta’s lawyer on the matter.

Nikhil Gupta entered his plea before US Magistrate Judge Sarah Netburn in Manhattan federal court. A spokesperson for the US Attorney’s Office in Manhattan stated that 54-year-old Nikhil pleaded guilty in Friday’s hearing to conspiracy to commit murder and money laundering. He faces a possible 40-year prison sentence for these counts.

Nikhil Gupta has been in a US prison since 2024

Nikhil Gupta has been incarcerated in a Brooklyn jail since his extradition from the Czech Republic to the USA in June 2024. He was arrested in the Czech Republic a year earlier. Immediately after his extradition to the US, Nikhil pleaded not guilty and stated that the charges against him were false.

US prosecutors have accused Nikhil Gupta of conspiring with an Indian official to assassinate Gurpatwant Singh Pannun. The Indian government has distanced itself from any conspiracy against Pannun, stating that this is against government policy.

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

Who are Nikhil Gupta and Pannun?

Pannun is a US resident and a US-Canadian citizen who is very vocal about the Khalistan cause. He runs the banned group Sikhs for Justice (SFJ) and is a designated terrorist in India. Pannun has a long history of making statements inciting violence against India. He advocates for the partition of India to create a separate country, Khalistan, for Sikhs.

Nikhil Gupta’s name came into the limelight in November 2023 when he was accused of plotting the murder of an Indian-American citizen in New York. It was alleged that Nikhil Gupta had hired a man to carry out this crime. Now, a new twist has emerged in this case.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest World News on India.com.