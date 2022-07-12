New United Kingdom Prime Minister: New United Kingdom Prime Minister will be announced on September 5, reports AFP News Agency quoting Tory party. The announcement was made after the Conservative party announced the leadership race rules. The first vote by MPs will take place on Wednesday, Sir Graham Brady, chair of the 1922 Committee of backbench Tories said after the group met on Monday evening, reported the Independent adding that the list of leadership candidates reached 11 earlier in the day after Sajid Javid, the former health secretary and chancellor, officially launched his campaign while Priti Patel is reportedly planning to enter the race.Also Read - Sad To Give Up Best Job In The World, Will Support New Leader: Boris Johnson Quits As British PM

Boris Johnson resigned on July 7 Also Read - As Boris Johnson Quits As UK PM, A List Of His Possible Successors

Amid an intensified political crisis in the UK, Boris Johnson on Thursday addressed the nation and announced to step down as British Prime Minister and leader of the Conservative Party. While addressing the nation, Boris said that he is sad to give up the best job in the world. However, he added that he will extend all possible support to the new leader. Saying that he tried to persuade his minister not to change the UK government, he said he regretted that he has not been a successful PM. Also Read - Embattled Boris Johnson Agrees to Resign: Here’s How New UK Prime Minister Will Be Chosen