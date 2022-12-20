This Country Declares Holiday For Private Sector Employees On January 1

New Delhi: The curtains are about to come down on the year 2022 as New Year 2023 is set to begin. Many countries have announced public holidays on January 1 to celebrate New Year 2023. United Arab Emirates (UAE) became the latest country to declare holiday for private sector employees on January 1. This means all those employees working in the private sector in UAE will be designated a paid leave on January 1, 2023.

Saturdays and Sundays are observed as holidays or weekoffs in UAE. However, those who work on Sundays will be entitled to the holiday on January 1, 2023. “The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MoHRE) has announced that Sunday, January 1, 2023, will be an official paid holiday in the UAE for all private sector employees,” the UAE government said in a statement.

In India, banks will remain shut on January 1, which falls on Sunday, for New Year’s Day.