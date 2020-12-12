New York: A car on Friday drove into multiple protesters participating in Black Lives Matter march in New York city, AFP reported. The incident did leave people injured but caused no deaths. The vehicle hit ‘multiple’ people in Manhattan’s Murray Hill area at 4:08 pm (21:08 GMT), the foreign news agency quoted a spokesman of the New York Police Department as saying. Also Read - Indian-American Rahul Dubey Features in TIME's 'Heroes of 2020' For Sheltering 70 George Floyd Protesters

"An unknown number of people have been injured. They have been taken to various hospitals. It is not thought that any of the injuries are life-threatening," he added.

The police could not confirm immediately if the matter was related to a traffic accident or was done intentionally.

The driver is in the custody.

A vehicle ploughs into a crowd of about 50 people at a Black Lives Matter protest in Manhattan, United States, with multiple people injured, said a spokesman for New York City Police Department: Reuters — ANI (@ANI) December 11, 2020

As per reports, the people were protesting against the detention of immigrants by Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents. The protesters were marching in support of detainees on hunger strike, AFP said. Many media outlets had called it a Black Lives Matter demonstration. According to ABC News, there were between 40 and 50 protesters in the area at the time.

Giving account of their incident, a protester told NBC that the car which hit the protesters was driven by a woman. She was driving a navy BMW.