New York Is SINKING: NASA Identifies Locations That Are Rapidly Dipping, Reveals City’s Human-Made Problem

Other areas in NYC that are sinking faster include the southern half of Governors Island, Midland and South Beach in Staten Island, and Arverne by the Sea, a coastal neighborhood in southern Queens.

New York City is facing a sinking crisis, with certain areas sinking faster than others, according to a recent NASA report. The neighborhoods in New York City that saw the most rapid vertical land motion from 2016 to 2023, according to the study, were LaGuardia Airport and Arthur Ashe Stadium, where the U.S. Open takes place — both located in Queens.

Trending Now

LaGuardia’s runways and Arthur Ashe Stadium were found to be sinking at 3.7 and 4.6 millimeters per year, respectively. Both these areas were built on former landfill areas, which might be the reason behind these being the fastest to sink.

You may like to read

Along with LaGuardia and Arthur Ashe, the study found that Interstate 78, which passes through the Holland Tunnel that connects Manhattan to New Jersey, was also sinking at nearly double the rate of the rest of the city. The sinking of these locations could have disastrous consequences when combined with rising sea levels during powerful storms like Hurricane Sandy.

Scientists warned that while the city’s sinking might seem slow, the addition of rising sea levels could prove disastrous during powerful storms like Sandy. “Protecting coastal populations and assets from coastal flooding is an ongoing challenge for New York City,” the researchers wrote. “The combined effect of natural sea level variations and destructive storms is being increasingly exacerbated by ongoing sea level rise.”

This research builds upon a previous report from the United States Geological Survey, which revealed that New York City was slowly sinking due to its own weight. With over 1 million buildings weighing nearly 1.7 trillion pounds, the city is facing significant structural challenges.

Other areas in NYC that are sinking faster include the southern half of Governors Island, Midland and South Beach in Staten Island, and Arverne by the Sea, a coastal neighborhood in southern Queens.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest World News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES