New Delhi: The New York Post said its website and Twitter account have been hacked and the publication was now investigating the hack that led to a series of “vulgar and racist” tweets and headlines published on its website and social media channel. In a statement, New York Post said a rogue employee – who has now been sacked – was responsible for the hack.Also Read - Account Was Hacked: Chaayos Issues Apology After Facing Flak For Liking 'Islamophobic' Posts

“The New York Post’s investigation indicates that the unauthorized conduct was committed by an employee, and the employee has been terminated. This morning, we immediately removed the vile and reprehensible content from our website and social media accounts,” a representative of the New York Post told Variety.

New York Post hacked

New York Twitter posts included posts falsely attributed to Representative Lee Zeldin referring to New York Governor Kathy Hochul, the New York Post said. In their only scheduled debate, Gov. Hochul and her challenger Representative Zeldin, quarrelled intensely on Tuesday over divisive issues such as rising crime and abortion access, while accusing each other of corruption and dangerous extremism. Zeldin and Hochul are opponents in the coming governor elections.

There were other false posts about New York Mayor Eric Adams and US President Joe Biden’s son, Hunter Biden. The hacker or hackers also appeared to have access to The Post’s internal publishing system, republishing an editorial about Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and changing the byline to Ben Shapiro, the conservative commentator, the publication said. The headline was changed to say: “We must assassinate AOC for America,” it added.