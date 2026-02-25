Home

New York travel alert: Latest update on flight delays, cancellations and travel advisories

A powerful winter storm has triggered massive flight cancellations and delays across New York airports, disrupting thousands of travelers as airlines issue waivers and authorities work to restore normal operations.

New York flight cancellations

New York: Airlines around New York City have canceled thousands of flights as severe winter weather has swept through the Northeastern United States. In New York City alone, over 800 flights have been canceled across John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK), LaGuardia Airport, and Newark Liberty International Airport with more expected throughout Wednesday and possibly into Thursday.

The cancellations come as one of the worst storms to hit the northeast United States in recent years. By Tuesday morning, more than 8,300 flights within the United States Northeast had been delayed or canceled.

US Airlines Disrupted

Officials at John F. Kennedy International Airport announced hundreds of flight cancellations and delays since Sunday as the storm continued to hit New York City. Many airlines canceled flights to and from New York City airports as the city dealt with heavy snowfall and high winds.

Companies including American Airlines, Delta Air Lines, United Airlines, and JetBlue Airways canceled flights out of and into JFK, LaGuardia, and Newark Liberty International Airport with minimal options to rebook or request refunds.

Flying Under Dangerous Weather Conditions

The moves by airlines come as winter storm warnings across the northeast United States urged citizens to remain indoors as snowfall and strong winds created dangerous conditions outside. Many airlines have issued travel waivers that allow passengers whose flights were canceled to adjust their flight dates.

Air India joins a list of carriers to cancel all flights heading to and from New York City and Newark Liberty International Airport on February 24 due to the snowstorm. In a statement provided to Travelers After Hours, Air India said severe weather caused runway closures and restrictions due to snow accumulation.

NYC Preparing for Storm

Major cities across the Northeast have declared a state of emergency and urged people to avoid road travel Monday through Tuesday. Snow removal and emergency vehicles need room to operate, officials said.

“The city is in emergency response mode,” officials said. “All drivers should avoid roads so our plows and emergency vehicles can do their jobs.”

Many areas of public transit have resumed but may be running behind schedule as subway, bus, and train services work to return to normal. Schools that closed Monday as the storm hit have reopened, along with Broadway theaters and museums expected to resume regular hours Wednesday.

Advice for NYC Travelers

Airline companies have advised travelers to:

Contact their airlines to confirm flight statuses.

Leave early and allow for extra travel time.

Flight delays may still occur.

As snow continues to fall in the northeast, many flight delays and cancellations could continue throughout the week.

