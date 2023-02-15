Home

Massive Earthquake of 6.1 Magnitude Jolts New Zealand, Epicenter in Cook Strait

A powerful 6.1 magnitude earthquake was felt near Wellington in New Zealand on Wednesday.

Auckland: A massive arthquake of 6.1 earthquake jolted New Zealand on Wednesday around 7:38 PM (NZDT). The quake struck 50 km northwest of Paraparaumu and was 57.4 kilometers deep. No civilian casualties were reported.

The shock was felt in Paraparaumu, Levin, Porirua, French Pass, Upper Hutt, Lower Hutt, Wellington, Whanganui, Waverley, Palmerston North, Feilding, Picton, Eketahuna, Masterton, Martinborough, Hunterville, Hawera, Blenheim, Seddon, Nelson, Dannevirke, Pongaroa, Stratford, Opunake, Taihape, Castlepoint, Motueka, Ohakune, and surrounding localities.

New Zealand’s National Emergency Management Center tweeted that the shake was “widely felt in the North Island.” There were no immediate reports of damage or injury and no tsunami warning.

#Earthquake confirmed by seismic data.⚠Preliminary info: M6.1 || 78 km NW of Lower Hutt (New Zealand) || 5 min ago (local time 19:38:07). Follow the thread for the updates👇 pic.twitter.com/QLRK4EGfmz — EMSC (@LastQuake) February 15, 2023

While Cyclone Gabrielle is moving away from New Zealand, an unrelated weather system is forecast to bring more heavy rain in the days ahead, which will increase risks of further landslides and flooding.

The nation of 5 million people sits on the “Ring of Fire,” an arc of seismic faults around the Pacific Ocean where earthquakes are common.

An earthquake in Christchurch on the South Island in 2011 killed 185 people and destroyed thousands of homes and buildings.

