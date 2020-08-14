New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardem on Friday announced that the government has decided to extend the lockdown imposed in its largest city Auckland by at least 12 days in view of the rising numbers of coronavirus outbreak. Also Read - N1-STOP-LAMP: This Low-cost COVID Test Developed by Scientists Can Detect Virus in Just 20 Mins | Read Here

The Australian country ordered a 'level-3' lockdown in Auckland only five days ago after recording its first locally transmitted cases of COVID-19 in 102 days. Four new cases were reported from a single family in the city with a population of about 1.5 million.

Meanwhile, the rest of the country stays under level two restrictions with gatherings limited to not more than 100 people.

New Zealand, which has a total population of around five million, had reported just 22 COVID-19 deaths and had not recorded a single case of community transmission since May 1. As a result, the COVID-19 norms were quite relaxed in the country, with spectators allowed at sports and cultural events.

However, the government had repeatedly warned people not to be complacent, remarking that a second wave of infections was ‘inevitable’.

Since the outbreak started, the island nation has conducted over 500,000 tests. As of today, New Zealand has reported a total of 1,251 cases of COVID-19 and 22 deaths.