New Delhi: Following an intense 7.2 magnitude earthquake 100 kilometres away from the coast of L’Esperance rock on Sunday morning, north New Zealand, the Pacific Tsunami Warning Center issued a brief tsunami warning for coasts within the radius of 300 km radius.

The islands of New Zealand, America Samoa, Samoa, Cook Islands, Soloman Islands, Toga, Vaniati and Figi, along with Wallis and Futuna have been notified with the tsunami warning.

We have issued a BEACH and MARINE TSUNAMI WARNING following the M7.4 Kermadec Islands region earthquake — MCDEM (@NZcivildefence) June 15, 2019

The earthquake occurred on the Kermadec Islands which are a part of the Pacific ‘Ring of Fire’ and are known for regular earthquakes and volcanic eruptions.

