Home

News

World

Earthquake of 7.1 Magnitude Jolts New Zealand’s Kermadec Islands, Tsunami Warning Issued

Earthquake of 7.1 Magnitude Jolts New Zealand’s Kermadec Islands, Tsunami Warning Issued

New Zealand earthquake: The quake was estimated at a depth of 10 km (6.21 miles) USGS added. A tsunami warning was issued after the quake, the US Tsunami Warning System said.

Wellington: An earthquake of 7.1 magnitude struck the Kermadec Islands region in New Zealand on Thursday, the US Geological Survey (USGS) said. The quake was estimated at a depth of 10 km (6.21 miles) USGS added. A tsunami warning was issued after the quake, the US Tsunami Warning System said.

There is no tsunami threat to Australia, the country’s Bureau of Meteorology said.

You may like to read

More details awaited

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest World News on India.com.