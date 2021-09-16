Auckland: Three mobile vaccine buses have been launched in New Zealand’s Auckland city on Thursday to help people fasten their inoculation drive against the coronavirus. According to local media, 12 such buses in total converted from airport Park and Ride vehicles will be provided to suburbs where access to vaccinations is more difficult, reports Xinhua news agency.Also Read - Sputnik Light, Russia's Single-Dose COVID Vaccine, Gets DCGI Nod For Phase 3 Trials in India

The converted black and orange airport buses have vaccination signs posted on their sides. One such sign reads, "Roll up your sleeves, Auckland", while the other reads "Vaccinate for Auckland." Auckland is the biggest and most populated city in New Zealand. It has been experiencing the fifth consecutive week of Level 4 lockdown, one of the longest periods since the outbreak of coronavirus in the country.

Experts in New Zealand have warned that the only solution to avoid further lockdowns in the coming future is to have as many as possible eligible populations vaccinated. According to the statistics from the Ministry of Health, three million doses have been administered nationwide against the coronavirus. Till now, 1,529,839 citizens have been vaccinated with both doses of the vaccine, which covers a total of 36 per cent of the eligible population.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern hoped to see 80 per cent of Auckland residents get vaccinated with their first dose by the end of this week. She urged anyone who has not had their first vaccine to “do it today”.

Alongside vaccine buses, many vaccination centres have reopened “walk-in” vaccination services nationwide, which means the booking is not necessary. The country reported 13 new community cases of Delta variant of coronavirus on Thursday in Auckland, which brought the total number of cases in the country’s community outbreak to 996 since August 17. So far, New Zealand has registered 3,999 COVID-19 cases. Only 27 fatalities have been reported till now.

(With Inputs from IANS)