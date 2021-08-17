New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced nationwide strict lockdown after one new case of Covid-19 was reported in its largest city of Auckland, the country’s first in six months. “We are one of the last countries in the world to have the Delta variant in our community,” Ardern said. “We’re in the position to learn from experience overseas, and what actions work, and what actions don’t work.”Also Read - Assam Exempts Fully Vaccinated Travellers From Mandatory COVID Testing

“Delta has been called a gamechanger — and it is. It means we need to again go hard and early to stop the spread. We have seen what can happen elsewhere if we fail to get on top of it. We only get one chance.” Also Read - Can Coronavirus Spread Through Tears? Read Here What the Experts Have to Say

Entire New Zealand will be in lockdown for three days from Wednesday while Auckland and Coromandel, a coastal town that the infected person had also spent time in, will be in lockdown for seven days. Imposing its toughest level 4 lockdown rules, schools, offices and all businesses will be shut down and only essential services will be operational. Also Read - US Eases Travel Advisory For India as COVID Situation Improves | Key Things Flyers Must Know

To recall, New Zealand was earlier praised for its handling of the virus, which saw it close borders to almost all foreign nationals early, and impose strict state-run quarantines on incoming travelers.

New Zealand has followed a go-hard-and-early strategy that has helped it virtually eliminate COVID-19 domestically, allowing people to live without restrictions although its international borders remain largely closed. The country has reported about 2,500 confirmed cases of coronavirus and 26 related deaths.