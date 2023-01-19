Home

Here’s Why Jacinda Ardern Is Resigning As New Zealand Prime Minister Next Month

The shocking decision from Ardern comes after five and a half years of tenure leading New Zealand through the coronavirus pandemic.

Jacinda Ardern, on Thursday, announced her resignation as New Zealand Prime Minister. (AP Photo)

Wellington: New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern on Thursday shocked many by announcing that she will step down from the top job no later than February 7. The shocking decision from Ardern comes after five and a half years of tenure leading New Zealand through the coronavirus pandemic.

“Jacinda Ardern says she will not be seeking re-election this year and her last day as prime minister is 7 February. The 2023 general election will take place on 14 October,” tweeted RNZ, New Zealand’s public broadcaster.

Ardern says there will be much discussion about the “real” reason behind her resignation today. “I can tell you that what I’m sharing today is it. The only interesting angle that you will find is that after going on six years of some big challenges I am human. https://t.co/NVwzKr6t6A — RNZ (@radionz) January 19, 2023

Why Adern Has Decided To Call It Quits

Ardern said she knew what the prime minister’s job took and believed she “no longer had enough in the tank to do it justice” but there were colleagues who could. She further added there was no special “angle” or “real reason” why she wanted to resign, only that she was “human”.

“To Neve, mum is looking forward to being there when you start school next year. To Clarke, let’s finally get married.”

“This has been the most fulfilling five and a half years of my life,” Ardern said in a televised press conference, according to local news site NZ Herald.

“I am leaving because with such a privileged job comes a big responsibility. The responsibility to know when you are the right person to lead – and also when you’re not,” she said.

At only 37 years old at the time of her election to power in 2017, Ardern is one of the world’s youngest female state leaders. She is also one of the few to give birth while in office. Now, her labour party will begin looking for a successor with a caucus vote on Saturday.