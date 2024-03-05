‘New Zealand Recognises India’s Role At Global And Regional Level’: NZ Foreign Minister

Foreign Minister Winston Peters will arrive in India on March 10 as part of his three-nation tour.

Peters will hold meetings with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar. (Image: X/@winstonpeters)

NZ Foreign Minister: New Zealand Foreign Minister Winston Peters, recognizing India’s leadership role on the global stage, said on Tuesday that his country is determined to build a “broader, deeper, mutually beneficial relationship” with the country.

Foreign Minister Winston Peters will arrive in India on March 10 as part of his three-nation tour. He will visit New Delhi and Ahmedabad. Peters will also be highlighting the shared interest of the two nations in helping the development of the Pacific Islands region.

“India is a country with which New Zealand can, should, and will be doing more. New Zealand recognizes the global and regional leadership role that India plays, and we are determined to build a broader, deeper, mutually beneficial relationship,” said Peters in a statement released on Tuesday.

Peters will also be visiting Singapore and Indonesia to strengthen the relations between New Zealand and the South and South East Asian countries.

Peters will hold meetings with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi, and Singapore’s Vivian Balakrishnan respectively.

“It will be a privilege to spend further time with three such experienced and accomplished Foreign Ministers whose views on the issues facing the world and the Indo-Pacific in particular carry considerable weight. If New Zealand wishes to maximize our influence and impact in the region, we need to lift our game with all three of India, Indonesia, and Singapore,” he said.

Calling Gujarat “an engine of Indian economic growth” with significant connections to New Zealand’s Indian diaspora, a government release said that Peters will also meet state Chief Minister Bhupendrabhai Patel.

“In Delhi, he will be highlighting the shared interest that New Zealand and India have in helping the development of the Pacific Islands region,” the release said, adding that his India visit will conclude on March 13.

(With IANS inputs)

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest World News on India.com.