Wellington: New Zealand reported four new coronavirus cases, including two in managed isolation facilities who had arrived from India, on Monday, according to Health Ministry. Also Read - With Spike of Over 90,000 Cases, India's Tally Crosses 42 Lakh-mark; Second Highest After US | Key Points

The two cases comprised a boy and a woman in her 20s. They arrived from India on August 23 and both of them had close contact with previously confirmed cases, Xinhua news agency quoted the Ministry as saying. Also Read - IPL 2020: Delhi Capitals' Assistant Physiotherapist Isolated After Testing Positive For Coronavirus

The other two new cases were linked to the Auckland cluster, it added. Also Read - 'Touch-free' Security Checks, Penalties For Not Wearing Masks: Metros Across India Resume Services With Strict COVID Restrictions

Presently, there are 70 people linked to the community cluster who remain in the Auckland quarantine facilities, including 52 who have tested positive for the virus.

With Monday’s new cases, the total number of active cases in New Zealand is 118. Of those, 41 are in managed isolation facilities, and 77 are community case.

The country’s total number of confirmed cases of Covid-19 is now 1,425, the Ministry said.

New rules for testing certain higher-risk workers at the border and in managed isolation and quarantine facilities were in force on Monday, shifting surveillance testing at the border to a more routine pattern.