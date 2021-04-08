New Delhi: In the wake of the rising cases of coronavirus in India, New Zealand on Thursday temporarily suspended entry for all travellers from India, including its own citizens, following a high number of positive COVID-19 cases arriving from there. According to a report from news agency Reuters, the suspension starts on April 11 and will be in place till April 28. Also Read - Varanasi, Lucknow, Kanpur And Prayagraj Among Cities Under Night Curfew From Today. Details Here