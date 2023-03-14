New Zealand to Lift State of Emergency Today as Country Recovers from Cyclone Gabrielle
Wellington: New Zealand is all set to lift the state of emergency on Tuesday as the country begins to recover from the havoc caused by Cyclone Gabrielle last month, Minister for Emergency Management K
Wellington: New Zealand is all set to lift the state of emergency on Tuesday as the country begins to recover from the havoc caused by Cyclone Gabrielle last month, Minister for Emergency Management Kieran McAnulty said on Monday.
Also Read:
- It Tends To End Careers...: Mohammad Amir's On Jasprit Bumrah's Recurring Injury
- Horoscope Today, March 14, 2023, Tuesday: Taurus Should Chant Shiv Mantra, Monetary Problems Will End For Libra
- Rahul Dravid Reveals Indian Dressing Room's Environment During NZ's Tense Win Over SL, Says We Are Thankful To New Zealand
The country was put into a state of emergency in early February as Gabrielle caused floods and land slides across the North Island, which left 11 people dead.
You may like to read
McAnulty said areas worst hit would move into a transition period which would allow the central government to continue to provide support and resources to the worst-hit areas.
“While significant progress has been made in restoring power and telecommunications, and ensuring everyone reported as uncontactable is accounted for, there are still major and ongoing impacts in these regions,” McAnulty said.
(With inputs from agencies)
For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest World News on India.com.