Home

News

World

New Zealand to Lift State of Emergency Today as Country Recovers from Cyclone Gabrielle

New Zealand to Lift State of Emergency Today as Country Recovers from Cyclone Gabrielle

Wellington: New Zealand is all set to lift the state of emergency on Tuesday as the country begins to recover from the havoc caused by Cyclone Gabrielle last month, Minister for Emergency Management K

An aerial photo taken on February 14, 2023 shows flooding caused by Cyclone Gabrielle in Awatoto, near the city of Napier. - New Zealand declared a national state of emergency on February 14 as Cyclone Gabrielle swept away roads, inundated homes and left more than 100,000 people without power. (Photo by AFP) / New Zealand OUT

Wellington: New Zealand is all set to lift the state of emergency on Tuesday as the country begins to recover from the havoc caused by Cyclone Gabrielle last month, Minister for Emergency Management Kieran McAnulty said on Monday.

The country was put into a state of emergency in early February as Gabrielle caused floods and land slides across the North Island, which left 11 people dead.

You may like to read

McAnulty said areas worst hit would move into a transition period which would allow the central government to continue to provide support and resources to the worst-hit areas.

“While significant progress has been made in restoring power and telecommunications, and ensuring everyone reported as uncontactable is accounted for, there are still major and ongoing impacts in these regions,” McAnulty said.

(With inputs from agencies)

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest World News on India.com.