Wellington: New Zealand is all set to fully reopen its international borders from 11:59 p.m. on July 31, said Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern on Wednesday. The country will also welcome back cruise ships to local ports on the same day. The end-July opening of the border is two months earlier than the government’s previous time frame and will mean visitors who need visas will now be able to come to New Zealand.Also Read - COVID-19: Is Wearing Two Masks Safer Than One? Study Answers

Addressing a Business NZ lunch in Auckland, Ardern said that opening the borders would help to relieve urgent skills shortages, open up tourism and put immigration settings on a more secure footing. “We are building on our proven plan to secure New Zealand’s economic future,” Ardern said. Also Read - Delhi COVID Update: City Reports Sharp Decline in Cases at 799

Earlier last week, New Zealand welcomed tourists from the U.S., Canada, Britain, Japan and more than 50 other countries for the first time in more than two years after dropping most of its remaining pandemic border restrictions. The country has long been renowned for its breathtaking scenery and adventure tourism offerings such as bungee jumping and skiing. Before the spread of COVID-19, more than 3 million tourists visited each year, accounting for 20% of New Zealand’s foreign income and more than 5% of the overall economy. Also Read - Breaking News Highlights | DGCA Starts Enquiry Against IndiGo After Specially-Abled Boy Denied Boarding

But international tourism stopped altogether in early 2020 after New Zealand imposed some of the world’s toughest border restrictions. The border rules remained in place as the government at first pursued an elimination strategy and then tried to tightly control the spread of the virus. The spread of omicron and vaccinations of more than 80% of New Zealand’s 5 million population prompted the gradual easing of restrictions.

New Zealand reopened to tourists from Australia three weeks ago and on Monday to about 60 visa-waiver countries, including much of Europe. PM Ardern told reporters in Wellington that the new arrivals will further boost New Zealand’s economy. Most tourists from India, China and other non-waiver countries are still not allowed to enter. Tourists will need to be vaccinated and to test themselves for the virus after arriving.

The border reopening will help boost tourism ahead of New Zealand’s upcoming ski season. But the real test of how much the tourism industry rebounds will come in December, when the peak summer season begins in the Southern Hemisphere nation.